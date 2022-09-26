Video: Suspect in death of Newsradio 950 radio anchor arraigned, Chesterfield PD gives updates during news conference

VIDEO: Arraignment for suspect in connection to death of Newsradio 950 radio anchor

VIDEO: Arraignment for suspect in connection to death of Newsradio 950 radio anchor

VIDEO: Arraignment for suspect in connection to death of Newsradio 950 radio anchor

WATCH LIVE: Click here to watch the Chesterfield Police Department Livestream.

(CBS DETROIT) -The suspect connected to an attack that left Newsradio 950 radio anchor Jim Matthews dead and injured his family was arraigned today.

55-year-old Arthur Levan Williamson of Pontiac was arraigned on seven felony charges in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore.

Arthur Levan Williamson Chesterfield Police Department

He faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony homicide, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

He was denied bail and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

On Sept. 23, the Chesterfield Township Police Department reported that one person was dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured in what police described as a domestic situation.

Newsradio 950 identified the victim as overnight radio anchor Jim Matthews.

The Chesterfield Police Department held a news conference regarding the incident at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the full news conference here: