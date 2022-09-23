Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in domestic situation in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chesterfield Township Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured on Friday in what police described as a domestic situation.

In a press conference, public safety director Brian Bassett says the deceased victim is a 57-year-old man.

WWJ 950 identified the victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews.

In a statement, the station says Matthews worked for WWJ for nearly seven years.

"He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school," the statement reads.

A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. pic.twitter.com/qlsRv5Ukp9 — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) September 23, 2022

A 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and a 35-year-old woman were injured in the attack. Bassett says the suspect, 54-year-old, suffered from self-inflicted wounds and an overdose.

"Our investigation has determined that this is an isolated tragedy that does not present a danger to our community at this time," Bassett said. "The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have received justice for our victims."

Police were called at about noon to the 33000 block of Bayview Drive (near Jefferson Avenue and Hooker Road) where the 35-year-old escaped the home with her daughter.

Police say the 10-year-old was bound and suffering from blunt force trauma. Police did not give details on the 5-year-old's injuries.

The 35-year-old woman is in critical, but stable, condition, the 10-year-old is in critical condition, and the 5-year-old girl is in stable condition, Bassett says.

The 54-year-old suspect is in stable condition.

Bassett says a nearby school was on lockdown to avoid exposing the students to the