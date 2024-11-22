Warren police officer charged with manslaughter in deadly crash that killed two men

Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed two men on Sept. 30, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Officer James Burke, 28, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of a moving violation causing serious and one count of willful neglect of duty. Burke was arranged on Friday and received a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Courtesy of Macomb County Sheriff's Office

"Our thoughts remain with those whose lives were impacted by this tragic crash," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "We hope the conclusion of this investigation begins to bring a sense of closure and healing as they continue to navigate this difficult time."

Burke and another officer were in a police cruiser when they crashed into a vehicle, killing 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr. and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis.

Hayden and Pettis' families each filed a $100 million lawsuit. The family accused the officers of driving over 100 mph when they crashed into a Dodge Durango occupied by Pettis and Hayden Jr. at the corner of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue in Warren. The lawsuits allege that the officers failed to adhere to traffic laws and were, did not activate sirens or lights, and failed to brake before the crash.

Police claim the crash was the result of a high-speed pursuit.