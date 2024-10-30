Another $100 million lawsuit filed in fatal Warren police crash that killed two men

Second $100 million lawsuit filed against city of Warren, police officers in crash that killed 2 men

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Warren and two of its police officers are facing another $100 million lawsuit related to the fatal crash last month that killed two men.

Fieger Law filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the Macomb County Circuit Court on behalf of 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis' family. It claims that on Sept. 30, the police officers failed to adhere to traffic laws and were driving over 100 mph when they crashed into a Dodge Durango occupied by Pettis and 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr. at the corner of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue.

The lawsuit also claims that the officers did not activate sirens or lights, and failed to brake before colliding with the Durango.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fieger Law, which is also representing Hayden's family in a separate $100 million lawsuit, held a news conference on Wednesday, demanding that the city of Warren and the police department be held accountable for the crash.

"They took my son away from me ... My son is gone. But theose officers are somewhere eating, drinking with their families, and I don't have my son with me today. And I want to know why," said Pettis' mother, Charisse Brown.

The Warren Police Department says it cannot comment on pending litigation. At the time of the crash, police say the cruiser was not involved in a high-speed chase.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.