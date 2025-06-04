Warren man charged with second-degree murder after victim found with large cut across neck

A Warren man is facing second-degree murder charges and is accused of killing another man who was found with a large cut across his neck.

Police and EMS personnel responded to a Warren home late on May 31 and found Travis James Holdburg, 22, standing in the driveway. When first responders entered the home, they found a dead man with multiple injuries and a large cut across his neck, Macomb County prosecutors say.

Holdburg was arraigned Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder and given a $1 million bond. If released, Holdburg must wear a GPS tether, cannot have contact with any witnesses and cannot have contact within a quarter mile of where the incident happened.

"This was a brutal and senseless act of violence. The sheer disregard for human life is both heartbreaking and unacceptable. Our office will pursue justice with the full weight of the law to ensure the individual responsible is held fully accountable. We must continue to stand united against this kind of violence and affirm that it has no place in our neighborhoods," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.

Holdburg returns to court for a probable cause conference on June 10. He has a preliminary examination on June 17.