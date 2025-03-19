Warren elementary school parents, teachers host walk-in to protest Department of Education cuts

The goal of the walk-in at Cromie Elementary School in Warren, Michigan, on Wednesday, was to preserve what will be left of the U.S. Department of Education after Friday's proposed cuts.

School district leaders say they're aware of what could happen if more cuts are made or if the federal agency is dissolved entirely.

Before kids arrived at school Wednesday, a brief demonstration was held outside Cromie Elementary.

"It could have far-reaching consequences on our classrooms," said Bob Callendar, president of the Warren Education Association.

Educators, faculty members and parents voiced their opinions on proposed cuts to the Department of Education.

The walk-in was led locally by Callendar, who said the impact could be detrimental to the school district.

"We are locked with the revenues we receive, so if we don't receive those revenues, we can't provide the services that our community deserves," said Callendar.

Callendar says the school district could lose up to $15 million, which would result in 150 to 200 fewer teachers and staff.

"I think too often at the state and federal level when we are passing legislation, we don't really know the true impact of that legislation because we are not asking the teachers and educators in the trenches how that will impact them," said Callendar.

The principal of Cromie Elementary said he wanted to show parents he is willing to stand up for what he believes is right.

"Educational opportunity is not government waste. It is something that is very central that makes America great, and it's what drives these people here every day, and we just wanted to stand up in support of that," said Cromie principal Jack Stanton.

Faculty and staff told CBS News Detroit that they're ready to participate in more "walk-ins" if they believe they're needed.

The Department of Education announced on March 12 that it was cutting its workforce by nearly 50% as the Trump administration continues forward with its plans to dismantle the department.