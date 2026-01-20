Warming centers available in SE Michigan during extreme cold temperatures

Some Southeast Michigan communities have invoked warming shelter procedures, announcing locations where people can seek temporary heat and shelter during the brutal cold this week.

The City of Detroit said that additional emergency shelter beds are set up during a severe weather alert for standby use.

In the meantime, Allen Park Police Department has shared the Wayne County Emergency Management list of designated community facilities. The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development has posted its county list. The City of Monroe also has shared a list of the Monroe County warming sites.

Those community locations include recreation centers, police station lobbies and libraries. They are open during selected hours, on a drop-in basis, mostly during the site's regular business hours. The list:

Allen Park

Allen Park Community Center, 15800 White Street, Allen Park.

Ann Arbor

St. Mary's Student Parish, 331 Thompson Street, Ann Arbor.

Canton

Canton Public Library, 1200 S. Canton Center Road, Canton.

Summit on the Parkway, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton.

Carleton

Carleton Branch Library, 1444 Kent St., Carleton.

Dearborn Heights

Berwyn Senior Center, 26155 Richardson Street, Dearborn Heights.

Caroline Kennedy Library, 24590 George Street, Dearborn Heights.

Eton Senior Center, 4900 Pardee Avenue, Dearborn Heights.

John F. Kennedy Library, 24602 Van Born Road, Dearborn Heights.

Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley Street, Dearborn Heights.

Ecorse

Ethel Stevenson Senior Center, 4072 W. Jefferson Avenue, Ecorse.

Erie

Erie Branch Library, 2065 Erie Road, Erie.

Flat Rock

Flat Rock Community Center, 1 McGuire Street, Flat Rock.

Frenchtown Township

Frenchtown-Dixie Branch Library, 2881 Nadeau Road, Monroe.

Garden City

Garden City Police Department (Lobby), 6000 Middlebelt Road, Garden City.

Garden City Public Library, 31735 Maplewood Street, Garden City.

Radcliff Center, 1751 Radcliff Street, Garden City.

Grosse Ile

Grosse Ile Public Safety Building, 24525 Meridian Street, Grosse Ile.

Grosse Pointe Farms

The Helm at the Boll Life Center, 158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Farms.

Hamtramck

Senior Plaza, 2620 Holbrook Avenue, Hamtramck.

Ida

Ida Branch Library, 3016 Lewis Ave., Ida.

Inkster

Booker Dozier Recreation Center, 2025 Middlebelt Road, Inkster.

Lincoln Park

Kennedy Memorial Building, 3240 Ferris Avenue, Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park Community Center, 3525 Dix Highway, Lincoln Park.

Livonia

Carl Sandburg Library, 30100 Seven Mile Road, Livonia.

Kirksey Recreation Center, 15100 Hubbard Street, Livonia.

Robert and Janet Bennett Civic Center Library, 32777 Five Mile Road, Livonia.

Luna Pier

Rasey Memorial Branch Library, 4349 Oak St., Luna Pier.

Maybee

Maybee Branch Library, 9060 Raisin St., Maybee.

Milan

Milan Senior Citizen Center for Healthy Living, 45 Neckel Court, Milan.

Monroe area

Blue Bush Branch Library, 2210 Blue Bush Road, Monroe.

Dorsch Memorial Branch Library, 18 E. First St., Monroe.

Ellis Reference and Information Center, 3700 S. Custer Road, Monroe.

Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, 15275 S. Dixie Highway, Monroe.

Monroe Family YMCA, 1111 W. Elm Ave., Monroe.

Opportunity Center at ALCC, 120 Eastchester St., Monroe.

Robert A. Vivian Branch Library, 2662 Vivian Road, Monroe.

Navarre Branch Library, 1104 E. Fourth St., Monroe (temporary location).

Salvation Army Campus of Hope, 815 E.First St., Monroe.

Newport

Newport Branch Library, 8120 N. Dixie Highway, Newport.

Petersburg

Summerfield-Petersburg Branch Library, 60 E. Center St., Petersburg.

River Rouge

River Rouge Police Department, 10600 W. Jefferson Avenue, River Rouge.

Romulus

Romulus Public Library, 11121 Wayne Road, Romulus,.

Southgate

Southgate Senior Center, 14700 Reaume Parkway, Southgate.

Southgate Veterans Memorial Library, 14680 Dix-Toledo Road, Southgate.

South Rockwood

South Rockwood Branch Library, 5676 Carleton-Rockwood Road, South Rockwood.

Sumpter Township

Sumpter Township Community Center, 23501 Sumpter Road, Belleville.

Taylor

Taylor Recreation Center, 22805 Goddard Road, Taylor.0

Taylor Sportsplex,13333 Telegraph Road, Taylor.

William Ford Senior Activities Center, 6750 Troy Street, Taylor.

Temperance

Bedford Branch Library, 8575 Jackman Road, Temperance.

Bedford Senior Community Center, 1653 Samaria Road, Temperance.

BridgePoint Church, 875 Lewis Ave., Temperance.

Trenton

Westfield Activities Center, 2700 Westfield Street, Trenton.

Westland

Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center, 32150 Dorsey Street, Westland.

Westland City Hall, 36300 Warren Road, Westland.

Westland Fire Station 1, 37201 Marquette Street, Westland.

Westland Fire Station 3, 7300 N. Merriman Road, Westland.

Westland Police Department (Lobby), 36701 Ford Road, Westland.

Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti Freighthouse, 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti.