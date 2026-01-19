City of Detroit steps up homeless outreach as it prepares for frigid temperatures

Detroit is feeling more like the Arctic this week, which makes being without stable housing even more difficult.

The combination of snow, some sub-zero temperatures and the wind is a perfect recipe for frostbite and hypothermia.

"We prepare for what we call a severe weather alert that is what we're underneath right now," said Terra Linzner, the director of housing stability and innovations for the city of Detroit. "We bring on additional emergency shelter beds, which we call our standby shelter."

Detroit typically has about 1,700 shelter beds available on any given night between multiple charities that partner with the city. Under severe weather, the city opens up another 50 beds.

"This gives us additional surge capacity so that we can ensure that we have enough emergency shelter beds for everybody that needs to come inside," said Linzner. "It can serve all households. So families and single adults," she said.

Between the city and charities like the Rescue Mission, Lizner said, there are a lot of ways officials are working to get help out there. From street crews out in the community handing out supplies to hotlines you can call.

"We have seven different agencies for that, have nine different teams that are out in the community 24 hours a day," said Linzner.

Anyone who needs emergency housing can call 866-313-2520 or visit the city's webpage.