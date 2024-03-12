Warm temperatures return to Metro Detroit Tuesday and Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - It'll be unseasonably warm Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Typically for this time of year, temperatures should be in the mid-40s. However, if you think we'll reach a record today, it's rather doubtful. The record high was set on this date in history was 75 degrees set in 1990.

Temperatures aren't the only part of the forecast that will trick you into thinking it's springtime. Sunshine will be in abundance today and tomorrow. So keep your sunglasses in hand!

Tonight temps will drop to overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions will also continue today into tonight with winds coming out of the southwest around 15 miles per hour and gusting to 26 mph.

