Warm temperatures return to Metro Detroit Tuesday and Wednesday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast 3/12/2024 (Morning)
NEXT Weather Forecast 3/12/2024 (Morning) 02:24

(CBS DETROIT) - It'll be unseasonably warm Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. 

Typically for this time of year, temperatures should be in the mid-40s. However, if you think we'll reach a record today, it's rather doubtful. The record high was set on this date in history was 75 degrees set in 1990. 

record-temp.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures aren't the only part of the forecast that will trick you into thinking it's springtime. Sunshine will be in abundance today and tomorrow. So keep your sunglasses in hand! 

next-12-hrs-temps-and-icons.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Tonight temps will drop to overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions will also continue today into tonight with winds coming out of the southwest around 15 miles per hour and gusting to 26 mph.

For the latest weather forecast from your NEXT Weather Team watch on air on CBS NEWS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com/weather, or on the stream through our CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or Pluto TV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 12:53 PM EDT

