Warden at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility on "personal leave," officials say

A State of Michigan prison warden in charge of the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility is on leave, state officials confirmed.

The Huron Valley facility in Ypsilanti, which is the state's only prison housing females, is the focus of an internal affairs division investigation as authorities look into the circumstances of three women who died this spring at the facility.

Jeremy Howard, the Huron Valley warden, is "temporarily on personal leave," a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson said. The agency did not provide additional details. Michelle Floyd, a 30-year veteran of the agency, will temporarily fill the role at Huron Valley.

The agency says Floyd has six years of experience as warden at Cooper Street Correctional Facility, a men's prison in Jackson with about 1,100 inmates.

The Huron Valley facility houses about 1,700 inmates.

The deaths of Rebecca Fackler, Khiara Howard and Ashley Hoath this spring sparked public discussions about conditions at Huron Valley. About three dozen current and former lawmakers signed a letter in May calling for the immediate resignation of the agency's director, Heidi Washington. Former inmates have also voiced their concerns about the facility.

The above video originally aired on June 8, 2026.