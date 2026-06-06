3rd inmate at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility dies in a span of a month, Michigan officials say

An inmate serving time at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Michigan has died, state officials said Saturday. The incident marks the third inmate death tied to the institution in a span of a month.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said 36-year-old Ashley Hoath died on Saturday morning, several hours after being transferred from the Washtenaw County-based facility to a hospital.

"During the early morning hours, an officer noticed that Ms. Hoath was feeling unwell," the state agency said in a statement to CBS News Detroit. "The officer promptly escorted her to the healthcare area of the facility for assessment and care, where it was determined by medical staff to transfer her to the hospital by ambulance. Ms. Hoath was responsive at the time of the transfer."

According to the agency, Hoath's death was unexpected and the cause is under investigation.

"We ask the public, out of respect for the family, to refrain from speculation without the facts, while investigations are conducted," Heidi E. Washington, director of the agency, said in a written statement. "I can promise you that the community will have answers to what caused this death, and the ones that have preceded it."

Officials said 57-year-old Rebecca Fackler died at the facility on May 17, four days after Khaira Howard, 28, died there. The cause of their deaths is also being investigated.

"The department takes the safety and security of those under supervision very seriously and has comprehensive processes and medical protocols for health emergencies," the agency said.

Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, a Democrat, said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon that she's spoken with women at the institution and conditions there are "intolerable."

In response to Hoath's death, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who represents Michigan's 12th Congressional District, said in a social media video, "We need to do more."

Tlaib, Pohutsky and more than 30 other current and former lawmakers last month signed a letter demanding that Washington resign, citing concerns about the conditions in state prisons and recent inmate deaths.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on May 15, 2026.