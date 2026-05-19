Michigan officials investigate second inmate's death at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

The Michigan Department of Corrections is investigating after the second death of an inmate in four days at the state's only women's prison.

Rebecca Fackler, 57, died on May 17 at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County, MDOC spokesperson Jenni Riehle confirmed.

"Life-saving measures were initiated by onsite staff and EMS was called, where they continued life-saving measures upon arrival to the facility, but attempts were unsuccessful," Riehle said.

Fackler's cause of death is unknown.

The 57-year-old's death comes just days after that of 28-year-old Khaira Howard. Records show Howard, who died on May 13, was scheduled to be paroled one day before her death.

Fackler and Howard are the only two deaths at the facility this year.

An MDOC spokesperson says department director Heidi Washington and healthcare leadership are at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility, working with medical and custody staff. Officials say additional clinical leadership is also responding to the facility while investigations are conducted.

"The department takes the safety and security of those under our supervision very seriously and has comprehensive processes and medical protocols for health emergencies. This includes processes for assessing patient health by qualified onsite staff, requesting outside emergency medical services if needed, and conducting life-saving measures," Riehle said.

The MDOC says its investigations will include a mortality review, an autopsy by an independent medical examiner and a review of procedural compliance.