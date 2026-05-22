Michigan lawmakers call for resignation of state's corrections director

Nearly three dozen current and former lawmakers have demanded the immediate resignation of Heidi Washington as director of the Michigan Department of Corrections, citing concerns about the conditions in state prisons and specifically a series of recent inmate deaths.

Washington has served as corrections director since 2015 and started working for the agency in 1998.

In a letter from Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, and signed by more than 30 current and former lawmakers, Pohutsky wrote, "We are deeply concerned about the conditions not only at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility, but all of the facilities under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Corrections and your supervision."

Specifically, the letter cited the fact that there had been at least four deaths among state prison inmates in the last month, two of which were at Michigan's only state prison facility for women. The deaths cited were those of Colton Mitchell on April 15; Devin Hurst on April 23; Khaira Howard on May 13 and Rebecca Fackler on May 17. Howard and Fackler both died at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County.

"Significant policy and culture change must occur within the Michigan Department of Corrections," the letter said. "However, it has become abundantly clear to each of us that such change cannot and will not occur under your leadership as Director. In the over a decade that you have served as Director of the Michigan Department of Corrections, concerns raised by inmates, their loved ones, and legislators alike have gone unaddressed."

The circumstances have resulted in a loss of confidence in Washington's leadership, the lawmakers said.

"The wellbeing of the 33,000 individuals in MDOC custody and their families, and the public interest, demand urgent change. That change must begin with your immediate resignation as Director," they said.

A total of 34 current and former lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties signed the letter. Those individuals included U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan District 12; the others had or are serving in the state legislature.

In response to the letter, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The Michigan Department of Corrections has established itself as a national leader in evidence-based corrections under the direction of Director Heidi E. Washington. Over the last decade, the department has safely reduced the prison population, worked to modernize facilities and operations, increased opportunities that support long-term public safety and self-sufficiency, and achieved the lowest recidivism rates in our state's history. "This past September, the department hosted its largest college graduation ceremony to date at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility, with 70 women graduating with associate or bachelor's degrees from Jackson College and Eastern Michigan University. Under the Director's leadership, a Vocational Village, which certifies women in skilled trades, was also implemented at the facility and has helped hundreds of women gain the right skills for a good-paying job. The department is committed to its mission of preparing people for success and providing safe and secure facilities. "Director Washington has been onsite with healthcare leadership at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility to provide oversight in day-to-day operations while investigations are underway. Additional experienced clinical leadership from across the state have also been called to the facility to provide assistance during this time. The department continues to prioritize the investigations and will provide information on their findings when they conclude."

The above video originally aired on May 15, 2026.