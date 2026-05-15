Michigan officials investigate woman's death at Huron Valley Correctional Facility

The Michigan Department of Corrections says a female inmate's death at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility is under investigation.

The department confirmed to CBS News Detroit that the woman, 28-year-old Khaira Howard, died on May 13. Records show Howard was scheduled to be paroled one day before her death.

The cause of death is unknown.

"Life saving measures were initiated by onsite staff and EMS was called where they continued life saving measures upon arrival to the facility, but attempts were unsuccessful," MDOC said.

"The department takes the safety and security of its facilities, staff, and those under our supervision very seriously and has comprehensive processes and medical protocols for health emergencies. This includes processes for assessing patient health by qualified onsite staff, requesting outside emergency medical services if needed, and conducting life saving measures such as CPR."