Volunteers continue to support flood victims in Southwest Detroit

Over the past 10 days, we've seen the community come together to support the residents of Southwest Detroit in the aftermath of the water main break disaster.

From local churches to community organizations, everyone is doing what they can to help a small grassroots effort made up of volunteers dedicated to being in the neighborhood as long as they're needed.

On the corner of Green and Lisbon streets, you'll find the southwest strong distribution site. Jimmy Rios and his team of volunteers established the location in the neighborhood soon after the water main break.

"We knew transportation was an issue. We knew that there was challenges of getting donated resources in their hands," Rios said.

The pop-up is steps away from impacted homes. Families can put whatever supplies they need into a cart and roll it where it needs to go.

"So that that was completely spontaneous. We didn't go on call. It just happened. And that's an example of one of the many things we just have to see happening organically," Rios said.

The weather Wednesday moved the donation collection to the Delray Community Center, where the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation is putting together care packages for families.

"We're also delivering them, dropping off the city information how to file a claim, how to get transportation with the Uber hotline that they were unaware of. So, we're trying to work out getting community education as well as getting them the donations," said Anita Zavala with the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

The southwest strong pop-up and DHDC are both going through supplies fast. There's a high demand for cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, diapers and baby formula.

"Everybody's connected to everybody. And if one of us is hurting, all of us are certain so we do come together," Zavala said.

Organizers say they are now working with the city to better serve the needs of the community.

"I am very, very happy that the city has stepped up to really take allow us to lead the needs, as opposed to trying to, you know, them against us or us against them because we're not either of those," said volunteer Sonia Alvarado. "We need their resources and support. And I'm glad that they said they need our resources and support also."

It will be several more weeks before some families return home but luckily there will always be help for those who need it.

"A lot of us have left our businesses, put them on hold. We're here. We're trying to strike the same balance that every volunteer, every city worker, everybody does, a balance between what you can do and your family and finances and all that. We're committed, and we're going to be here as long as we can," Rios said.

Volunteers are needed at the Delray Community Center to put together care packages for residents seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.