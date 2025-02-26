Recovery efforts continue after water main break in Southwest Detroit

Community organizations from across Metro Detroit have hosted a food drive for those in Southwest Detroit impacted by last week's massive 54-inch water main break.

Residents came to the Latino Americans for Social and Economic Development (La Sed) on Wednesday to grab food, hygiene products heaters and pet supplies.

Evelyn Harris was first in line, waiting patiently to get supplies she needed. The 63-year-old's basement was flooded, and she doesn't have working heat.

"It's just devastating to lose everything," said Harris.

Harris now considers herself homeless.

"I'm so grateful for this center," said Harris. "Today is today, and we are not promised tomorrow. But today, look at how God is good."

State Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit), who represents the area affected by the water main break, helped organize the drive.

Several organizations like AmeriCorps, LA Sed, Forgotten Harvest, the Ambassador Bridge and more donated their time and supplies to help.

People from around 200 Detroit homes are staying in an extended-stay hotel, and many are dealing with extensive damage.

"We really wanted to give back to the community, and since we are in the community and working with the community, we heard the community and asked for what they need," said Iselda Esquivel, who helps run programs for AmeriCorps.

The Great Lakes Water Authority and city leaders have vowed to pay for the damaged homes. Even with that in mind, those needing help are trying their hardest to stay positive and move forward.

"I'm very happy and proud to say I can come and ask for something, and I can get it," said Harris. "Whatever they got, they said they'll give to me."

The organizations say they know Detroiters will need help for weeks to come, so they'll be ready if and when they need to provide for those in need.