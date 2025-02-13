Volunteers bundle together to dig senior citizens out of snow in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With the snow piled high in neighborhoods across Metro Detroit, a group of volunteers bundled together to help dig senior citizens out of the snow on McDougall Street in Hamtramck.

"Whenever it snows, we come out. It's the love for the elderly people because they can't do it for themselves so that's why I'm here to do it for them," said volunteer Turrean.

CBS Detroit

The group from the local youth organization called The Lawn Academy partnered with Detroit's Department of Neighborhoods to assist seniors, including Barbara Beesley with the snow.

"Oh my god, it's just overwhelming and it's very, very heartwarming. I usually like to be the helper so it's kind of different to be in this position, but help is what it is," said Beesley.

It's a call to action for 18-year-old India Worthy who jumped on the opportunity to get outside and help.

"I just love to help in any way that I can. I just thought about it and if my grandma was in need of help and she couldn't shovel, I would want someone to help her," Worthy said.

A handful of houses with homeowners were humbled by the generosity.

"I thank you all. I really thank you all for being so good and understanding to us older peoples," said resident Pauline Young.

CBS Detroit

"It makes me feel good and warm and all tingly inside because they can't do it themselves and that's why we're here. We're here to help each other," Turrean said.

On Thursday, neighbors shoveled the stress of the latest snowfall to the curb for seniors. The volunteers say it doesn't matter what temperature it is outside. If it snows, they will be out here with shovels in hand.

"Just to see the joy in their faces, to see that they really, really from the bottom of their heart they appreciate it. There's people out there who still care for them," said volunteer Virdell King.

If you need assistance or would like to volunteer, call the Department of Neighborhoods at 313-244-4415.