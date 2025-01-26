Vigil held for Ashley Elkins as family and friends continue searching for her

(CBS DETROIT) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening in Roseville for a candlelight vigil in honor of Ashley Elkins, the 30-year-old mother of two who has been missing for over three weeks.

The family decided to hold the vigil outside her ex-boyfriend's apartment complex, where Elkins was last heard from on Jan. 2.

"Right now with everybody here, it shows everybody cares, you know? And I thought nobody cared at all, but now I see that people care now," said Monika Elkins, Ashley's mother. "The thing is we still don't have her body and I can't get rest until I lay her to rest."

Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies continue to be involved in the case, and search crews have moved more than 100,000 tons of garbage and debris at a landfill aiming to find clues of Elkins' whereabouts. Her family continues to be grateful for the ongoing efforts, even while grieving.

"They've been absolutely amazing working with the family, and so they deserve recognition," said Maurice Morton, Ashley Elkins' uncle.

While Ashley Elkins is presumed to be dead, some family members said they're still holding out hope, and for many of them, faith is helping them get through this agonizing tragedy.

"Oh god, may we continue to lift up Ashley tonight oh god. We lift up everyone that loved and supported her," a pastor said Saturday. "God, we thank you for the love, the joy and the laughter. God, we thank you for the good times and the memories that continue to live within our hearts. God, we thank you for justice and peace tonight."

As the family came together to honor her life, Monika Elkins made one last plea to her daughter's ex-boyfriend.

"If Dre is watching, I just want to tell him please let us know where she is. Whatever happened, it happened, just give us closure."

DeAndre Booker, the ex-boyfriend of Ashley Elkins, was arrested in Flint on Jan. 8 in connection to her disappearance. He is charged with lying to a police officer.

During a probable cause conference Wednesday, a judge denied a request for Booker's bond to be reduced. Judge Joseph Boedeker said he believes Booker is a flight risk.

There is a GoFundMe page to support Ashley Elkins' two sons, which has already raised over $12,000.