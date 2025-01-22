Judge denies bond reduction request for ex-boyfriend in case of missing Warren woman

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — DeAndre Booker, the ex-boyfriend of missing mother Ashley Elkins, appeared in court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference.

Elkins, 30 of Warren, was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 2 and has not been found.

It was an emotional day for the Elkins family as they saw Booker stand before a judge through Zoom.

"Oh my God, they gonna let him out… I was terrified," said Monika Elkins, Ashley Elkins' mother.

Heartbroken, yet relieved, Monika Elkins is desperate for justice in the disappearance of her daughter.

"I want him to think about what he did to our family and what he did to those boys. I mean, was it worth it," Monika Elkins said.

Booker, 32, is charged with lying to a police officer in the disappearance of Ashley Elkins.

On Wednesday, Booker's defense attorney asked for the probable cause conference to be adjourned after receiving more information surrounding the case from the prosecutor's office. He also requested the suspect's bond be reduced.

"This offense that's charged is not that serious of an offense, and I think that the only reason that there is this kind of bond is based upon what the prosecutors here think they might charge him with in the future," said defense attorney Robbie Lang.

The prosecutor debated otherwise.

"I find it insulting that Mr. Lang would indicate that this is a small charge. I believe the family of Ms. Elkins, the missing woman, would think that someone lying to the police on her whereabouts is more than a serious charge," said Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Carmen DeFranco.

The judge decided to keep the bond as is, saying the evidence against Booker is compelling.

"At this point, I'm going to deny the request for a bond reduction because I do think he's a flight risk," said Judge Joseph Boedeker.

Booker's probable cause conference is rescheduled for Feb. 5. His preliminary exam is set to take place on Feb. 26.

The family is hoping murder charges will be announced before the next hearing.