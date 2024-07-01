Another victim in Detroit-area splash pad shooting released from hospital

3 more victims from Metro Detroit splash pad shooting released from hospital, sheriff's office says

(CBS DETROIT) - Another victim in the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting has been released from the hospital, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Authorities said the 30-year-old from Rochester Hills "is home resting comfortably after spending more than two weeks in the hospital," according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said one more person, a 39-year-old woman, remains in the hospital for serious injuries. The woman's 8-year-old son, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was released on Friday.

A 4-year-old boy, three men, ages 31, 42, and 78, and two women, ages 37 and 39, were also released from the hospital.

Nine people, including two children, were hurt after the shooter, 42-year-old Michael William Nash, opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad on June 15.

Nash died by suicide following a standoff at his Shelby Township home.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shooter's motive, which is currently unknown. Authorities said he had no criminal history and his last known contact with police was a traffic stop in 2016.

Investigators seized a phone, tablet, MacBook Pro, two PC towers, four thumb drives and two external drives from the shooter's home. A 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun and three empty magazines were also recovered at the scene.