At least 9 wounded in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Rochester Police Department reported an "active shooter situation" at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at 1585 E. Auburn Rd. in which there were "multiple people injured."

Authorities say nine to 10 people were shot and at least one child, an 8-year-old, is in critical condition. At least four area hospitals are treating victims.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the male suspect fired potentially 28 times and reloaded multiple times. A 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene along with three empty magazines. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect pulled up to the splash pad, exited a vehicle, opened fire and left. Bouchard said the shooting appeared to be random and that there was no connection to the victims.

Bouchard said law enforcement believes the suspect is contained in a house within a half mile of the splash pad.

"It's a gut punch, obviously, for us here in Oakland County. We've gone through so many tragedies. We're not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford (Oxford High School shooting) and not we have another complete tragedy that we're dealing with," Bouchard said.

The Oakland County city of Rochester Hills is located about 25 miles north of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates.