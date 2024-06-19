Watch CBS News
3 more victims from Rochester Hills splash pad shooting released from hospital, sheriff's office says

By Sara Powers

Technology enables swift response by Oakland County Sheriff's Office during Rochester Hills shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Three more victims from the shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills have been released from the hospital, officials said. 

On Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced that three victims, a 4-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old man who were injured during Saturday's shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, were released from the hospital Tuesday. 

This comes after a 78-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were previously released from the hospital. 

Three victims are still hospitalized following the shooting, including a 39-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy. The boy was critically injured after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. 

The shooter, who has been identified as a 42-year-old Shelby Township man, died by suicide following a standoff outside his home. 

At least nine people, including two children, were injured in the shooting. 

The shooter's motive remains unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

