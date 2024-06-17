Watch Live: Oakland County Sheriff provides update on Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is providing an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills Saturday evening that left nine people wounded.

Bouchard said Saturday night a gunman with no known criminal history opened fire at the Oakland County splash pad, wounding nine people, including two children. The victims, who were being treated in at least four area hospitals, range in age from 4 to 77.

On Monday, Bouchard said two victims remain in critical condition. A 37-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man have been released from a hospital. The sheriff says a 39-year-old woman could potentially be released later Monday.

Investigators seized a phone, tablet, MacBook Pro, two PC towers, four thumb drives and two external drives. Bouchard said investigators have gone through the phone but have not found anything related to a motive.

A 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun and three empty magazines were recovered at the scene. Bouchard said Monday that 36 casings were recovered on scene and 13 projectile fragments, as well as two additional magazines. The investigation leads officials to believe that the shooter had two handguns on scene.

The suspect, 42-year-old Michael William Nash of Shelby Township, later died by suicide following a standoff with police at his residence in Shelby Township.

During a press conference Saturday night, Bouchard showed media a photo of a semiautomatic weapon that was found on a kitchen table in the suspect's residence. A second handgun was found in the home as well.

CBS News Detroit is streaming coverage at 2 p.m.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV