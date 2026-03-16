Vice President JD Vance to visit Auburn Hills manufacturing facility this week

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Michigan this week, the White House announced on Monday.

Officials say Vance will be at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, March 16. Details on the visit or what Vance will discuss are unknown.

The vice president last visited Michigan in September 2025, when he delivered remarks at Hatch Stamping in Howell. During that visit, Vance spoke about the Trump administration's efforts to send the National Guard to large U.S. cities. Vance then offered to deploy the National Guard to Detroit, saying that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just has to "ask."

Vance previously visited a Bay City plastics manufacturing plant in March 2025, which was his first to the state after the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, President Trump visited Metro Detroit in January 2026, delivering remarks at the Detroit Economic Club and visiting Ford's Rouge Center in Dearborn.