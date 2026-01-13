Watch live: President Trump speaks at Detroit Economic Club

President Trump returns to Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, where he will tour a Ford factory in Dearborn and deliver a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

Mr. Trump will speak to Detroit Economic Club members and their guests at MotorCity Casino's Sound Board Theater in Detroit following the organization's 2026 Michigan economic outlook event.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Mr. Trump's speech at 2 p.m. ET. Tuesday.

How to watch President Trump's Detroit Economic Club speech

What: President Trump speaks at Detroit Economic Club

President Trump speaks at Detroit Economic Club Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Tuesday's event is Mr. Trump's third speaking engagement with the Detroit Economic Club. The president addressed members during a campaign stop in October 2024. He also spoke to the organization during his first presidential campaign in August 2016. Mr. Trump is expected to discuss the economy in his speech.

The Detroit Economic Club has a long history of hosting former presidents, both Democratic and Republican. Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have all previously spoken to club members.

Before speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Mr. Trump will tour Ford's historic Rouge Center in Dearborn, where the automaker's F-150 is manufactured.

In a statement, the automaker said, "We are excited to welcome President Trump to Ford's historic Rouge Center — where Henry Ford perfected vertical integration and where thousands of American workers assemble America's best-selling truck for 49 years: F-Series. As the top U.S. automaker by domestic employment and production, we look forward to showcasing what has always set Ford apart: American workers putting the automobile within reach of every American."

Mr. Trump last visited Michigan in April 2025 to mark his first 100 days of his second term, speaking at Macomb Community College in Warren, where he announced an investment of 21 new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.