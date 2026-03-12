Detroit Diesel recalling laid-off workers as it adds third shift, UAW says

The United Auto Workers says Detroit Diesel is adding a third shift, recalling laid-off workers, and hiring dozens more employees.

Detroit Diesel is a Daimler Trucks North America subsidiary, manufacturing diesel engines and powertrains in Detroit for Freightliner and Western Star commercial trucks.

The number of workers involved in the call-up was not mentioned in the announcement. The UAW members at the Detroit Diesel Axle unit approved their current contract in 2025. The UAW said this step is related to what it called "strategic tariff pressures."

"In October, after months of lobbying, the federal government imposed a 25 percent tariff on heavy truck imports to prevent further offshoring and drive investment in the US heavy truck industry. The move is the latest win for UAW members in the union's fight for reshoring and reinvesting in good union jobs," the union said.

UAW President Shawn Fain said last spring that he supported the Trump Administration's plan to impose tariffs on automobiles and light trucks.

"Strategic, targeted tariffs are an important tool in the toolbox to undo the damage of our free trade disaster and bring back good union jobs to the U.S.," Fain said about the call-up. "Companies like Detroit Diesel and their parent company, Daimler Truck North America, need to step up to reinvest in the workers who make the product and stop laying off American workers while making billions in profit. We applaud this first step in the right direction."

"The decision by Detroit Diesel to add a third shift, recall laid-off workers, and hire more employees is great news for working families and for our manufacturing economy," said Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Michigan District 11. "Credit goes to the hardworking men and women of the UAW who fought to protect good union jobs, and to the company for reinvesting in Detroit and Michigan workers."

The above video originally aired on April 11, 2025.