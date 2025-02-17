Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound Interstate 696 near Farmington Hills

(CBS DETROIT) - Monday morning rush hour traffic is seeing delays in the Farmington Hills-Southfield area because of an emergency situation on Interstate 696.

All eastbound lanes of I-696 after I-275, in Oakland County, were reported blocked shortly after 4 a.m. because of a vehicle fire, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported. Although emergency vehicles were on scene, the eastbound lanes were still blocked at 7:40 a.m.

Eastbound drivers could get back on the freeway at Orchard Lake Road.

In an unrelated incident reported by MDOT at 6:47 a.m., a crash left only the right lane open on westbound I-696 at Southfield Road.

Traffic reports are available at MI Drive.