Update: Boil water advisory lifted for Commerce Township, Walled Lake; Still in effect for Novi

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The boil water advisory that was issued on Monday has been lifted for Commerce Township and Walled Lake, but remains in effect for Novi, according to Oakland County officials.

The advisories were lifted for Commerce Township and Walled Lake in the afternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The city of Novi still remains under a boil water advisory.

City officials say the first round of water sampling has been completed, but two negative tests taken 24 hours apart are required to lift the advisory.

The test results are expected to be released today, Sept 1.

Residents in Novi should still boil water before using it until the next update.