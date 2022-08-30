Residents in Commerce Township, Walled Lake & Novi under boil water advisory

(CBS DETROIT) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for residents in Commerce Township, Walled Lake, and Novi due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station.

Officials say that whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, taking precautions is recommended because the loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination.

No contamination has been detected, but as a precaution, residents in the affected areas are advised to boil water before drinking and cooking.

Officials say the water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before consumption.

Residents should continue to boil water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food, until further guidance is given. Those individuals who have a private well do not need to boil their water.

According to officials, the water system will be flushed and samples will be collected.

Once it is determined that the water is safe to use, the boil water will be lifted.