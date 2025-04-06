4 University of Michigan students have had visas revoked by Department of Homeland Security, school says

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Four students at the University of Michigan have had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the school's Director of Public Affairs, Kay Jarvis.

The university said Friday that administrators have contacted the impacted students "to advise them of potential consequences of this action."

It's unknown if the students or the school were given a reason for the revocations.

Several current and former international students at Central Michigan University have had their visas "terminated" by federal officials, according to officials.

As of Sunday evening, there have been no known reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection officers at either school.

University of Michigan officials said in a written message in February that the school "remains committed to complying with federal and state law."

Late last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that 300 student visas had been revoked. It's unclear if these students were notified of the revocations in advance.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Wayne State University and Michigan State University to determine whether similar incidents occurred at their institutions but has not heard back.