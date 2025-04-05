Visas of Central Michigan University international students terminated by federal officials, school says

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Visas of several current and former international students at Central Michigan University have been "terminated" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the school said.

According to a letter sent by the university, staff members learned of the students' records being terminated by federal officials during routine reviews of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

The school says neither it nor the impacted students were notified of the revocations.

"CMU does not have the ability to reverse the government's decision to terminate a student's visa status, nor can the university's Office of General Counsel provide legal guidance or services to individual students, faculty, and staff," the letter says.

According to the school's policy, the Office of International Student and Scholar Services is running daily checks on international student records and will "immediately" reach out to any person whose status has changed.

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been no reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection officers on campus, according to the school.

The school says it has designated certain spaces on campus, including residence hall rooms and faculty offices, where ICE agents need a judicial warrant to enter. Immigration officers, however, do not need a warrant to enter public spaces.

University President Neil MacKinnon and Provost Paula Lancaster signed the letter.

The Trump administration's recent crackdown on some students with visas and green cards has raised questions about First Amendment rights, however, Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month cited a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act that authorizes the nation's top diplomat to revoke the visas of foreign national students because their presence or activities have "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the U.S.

The letter from CMU concluded with, "To our international students, faculty, and staff: You are welcome here, and we are glad to have you as members of our community. In uncertain times, we rely on our friends, colleagues, and neighbors to help us weather challenges. Thank you in advance for offering compassion and kindness to our students and to each other as we navigate these changes."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Wayne State University, University of Michigan and Michigan State University to determine whether similar incidents occurred at their institutions but has not heard back.

The above video first aired on April 2, 2025.

and contributed to this report.