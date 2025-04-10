22 University of Michigan international students have visas revoked

The University of Michigan has confirmed that visas have been revoked for additional international students affiliated with its campus – bringing the total known number of its students and recent graduates up to 22.

That's according to a statement co-signed by U-M President Santa J. Ono and other campus officials.

The university says it has 7,704 currently enrolled international students. The university also has maintained contacts with 2,497 recent international graduates "who have remained in the country legally for professional training and experience."

"The world's brightest minds have long come to teach, study and research at the University of Michigan and Michigan Medicine," the statement said. "These individuals bring exceptional knowledge to our classrooms and laboratories, add a global perspective to our campus and enrich our community in countless ways. Our commitment to them – and to all members of our community – remains unwavering."

U-M officials related that they started hearing reports of student visas being terminated at other universities last month; and have since stepped up their review of student visa status reports in the government's Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Late last week, U-M confirmed that visas were terminated for four enrolled students and seven graduates for a total of 11 individuals.

That number, as of Wednesday, is now 12 enrolled students and 10 graduates for a total of 22 individuals.

Upon SEVIS termination, an international student is required to immediately leave the United States.

"The federal government has not shared details on the specific reasons for these visa revocations or SEVIS record terminations," the U-M statement said. "Please know the university has not provided lists or other identifying information to federal immigration or law-enforcement authorities relating to these students and graduates."

Other Michigan colleges have reported international student visa revocations, including Central Michigan University, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

Immigration lawyer Russell Abrutyn said he has met in recent days with 10 students who were studying at various colleges in Michigan and faced revocation of visas. In several cases, a routine check by the college uncovered the change in status.

He said the records he reviewed would not have been grounds for losing a visa in past years.