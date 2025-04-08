Michigan State, Wayne State international students among those whose visas were revoked

Michigan State University and Wayne State University are among the latest colleges to report that some of the visas for their international students have been revoked.

The circumstances confirmed or reported by local universities mirror those reported at other colleges across the country in recent days.

"We are navigating unique times in higher education," Wayne State University officials said in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy, president; Dr. Laurie M. Lauzon Clabo, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; and Michael R. Poterala, vice president for legal affairs, audit and compliance and general counsel.

"Across the country, these abrupt status changes have occurred without notice to the university or to those directly impacted, which has not previously been their practice," the WSU officials said.

In many cases, the status of an individual student was discovered as campus staff checked the federal government's web-based database known as Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

"If a SEVIS record is terminated, individuals should make immediate plans to depart the United States," Wayne State University explains on its Office of International Students and Scholars web page.

Here is a recap of some of the incidents in Michigan.

Central Michigan University

Visas of several current and former international students at Central Michigan University have been "terminated" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the school said Monday.

Staff members learned of the students' records being terminated by federal officials during routine reviews of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Michigan State University

Michigan State University is reporting that it is aware of international students on its campus whose visas were revoked. The number of students involved was not specified in the university's statement.

MSU's Office for International Students and Scholars is "closely monitoring the situation for MSU international students and consulting with colleagues and immigration attorneys to learn more," the campus reported.

University of Michigan

Four students at the University of Michigan had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the school's Director of Public Affairs, Kay Jarvis.

The university said Friday that administrators have contacted the impacted students "to advise them of potential consequences of this action."

Wayne Student University

Wayne State University related in its statement Tuesday that a routine check of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) found the records of four of its students were revoked by the federal government.