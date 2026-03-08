Union City school district sees abundance of donations after tornado; how others can help

Communities in Southwest Michigan are beginning to recover from Friday's severe storms, with volunteers already pitching in for what will be a long-term relief effort.

An EF-3 tornado swept through Union City during the storms, according to the National Weather Service. At least three people died and 12 others were injured due to the twister.

Union City Community Schools put out a call on social media for donations just before 9 a.m. on Saturday. Around seven hours later, the district provided an update saying they were no longer accepting any due to "overwhelming support" from residents.

The district says the field house at its high school on St. Joseph St. is where people in need can get help with water, food, clothing, temporary repair items, housing, personal hygiene items and food for pets. Principal Amber Case said her students are setting a great example by helping people they don't even know, just to bring the community together.

"I'm just proud. That's the way I feel," Case said. "I knew our people were amazing. They've shown us a million times that they can come together and work together, but this is so far beyond what I ever imagined."

The district said its schools will be closed on Monday.

Anyone who wants to donate money to impacted residents can do so through the American Red Cross, the United Way of Southwest Michigan or by contacting the Branch County Sheriff's Office.