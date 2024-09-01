UM kicks off football season with alcohol sales in the Big House

(CBS DETROIT) — Saturday marked the first day that University of Michigan football fans can buy alcohol in the Big House.

The University Board of Regents approved a class C liquor license earlier this year-- that allows the sale of beer, wine and mixed drinks within the UM football stadium. The change garnered a mix of reactions on Saturday.

"I just don't see it as being a good idea, I'm more of a traditionalist when it comes to college football especially," said John Pagel, who was tailgating on Saturday. "People get to have their fun and tailgate and then go enjoy the game and have an opportunity to get right before going home."

Pagel tells CBS News Detroit not having additional access to alcohol inside the stadium seems safer because fans have hours to sober up after tailgating.

"I'm sure they'll make their money off of it but I'm not going to participate," Pagel said.

Sports fans can already purchase alcohol in some of the other sports arenas around campus like the Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center. The university tried out selling alcohol in those stadiums on a trial basis earlier this year.

"We look at this as another revenue source for the team, you have added expenses right now for travel you have added expenses for revenue sharing possibly coming down the runway," said Andy Borowski a tailgater. "You have to find the money somewhere without that money all the other sports aren't going to have an opportunity to participate as well. So I think it's important that we find other steams of revenue."

According to the University of Michigan, the trial alcohol sales at the Yost Ice Arena and the Crisler Center were successful.

"There have been no reported behavioral issues related to drunken behavior or medical responses related to alcohol at either venue since the implementation," the school wrote in a statement.

"I don't think it will really make much of a difference in the experience but we'll see," said Graham Smith who was tailgating on Saturday.

Fans looks to buy alcohol in the stadium this football season will need to come prepared with their ID and the will only be allowed to purchase two drinks per transaction.