2 adults charged with vandalising Detroit's Guardian Building with a slingshot

Two people have been charged with vandalizing the Guardian Building in Detroit using a slingshot, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reported.

The building on Griswold Street houses the City of Detroit mayor and council offices, along with some Wayne County government offices. The vandalism incident, which was witnessed by a security guard, involved a slingshot used to damage the glass revolving door about 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured during the incident.

A 49-year-old man from Highland Park was charged with malicious destruction of a building, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

Also in this case, a 57-year-old Maryland woman was charged with malicious destruction of a building.

An arraignment hearing is pending in 36th District Court.

The two suspects were arrested after a traffic stop later in the days Saturday near Madison and Witherell streets in Detroit. During the apprehension, the prosecutor's office said, a handgun with ammunition, a slingshot and metal pellets were found.

Authorities also are investigating recent vandalism incidents at two other Detroit buildings, the prosecutor's office said. Those reports included one Friday at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Woodward Avenue.