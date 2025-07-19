2 men arrested after security guard sees shots fired at Guardian Building in downtown Detroit

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Two men have been arrested after a security guard saw shots being fired at the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit early Saturday, police said.

The guard saw the shots being fired at the building at 500 Griswold St. around 5 a.m.

Police said a vehicle was located in the area after the incident, and the two men were then arrested.

The vehicle matched the description of a gray sedan police are investigating in connection with Friday's shooting at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Officers recovered a BB gun and a handgun from the vehicle, though it's unknown which firearm allegedly fired at the building.

It's unknown if the two men arrested have any connection with Friday's shooting, in which a suspect fired a pellet gun or BB gun at the building from the sedan, according to police.

No one was injured in either incident.