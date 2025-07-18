Detroit police searching for suspect who shot BB gun at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center

Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots early Friday morning at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

The shooting incident happened at around 4:49 a.m. Friday, when a gray sedan driving westbound on Jefferson Avenue fired shots at the building, striking six windows, according to First Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The vehicle continued on Jefferson to Shelby Street and then turned around and drove up Larned Street. The suspect then fired another round, striking a window on the building's north side before exiting on the Lodge Freeway.

Detroit Police Department

Investigators believe the suspect fired a pellet gun or BB gun because there was no audible sound or a 911 call of a reported shooting at the time of the incident.

"I'm not sure if they were out joyriding, goofing around. It's not funny. Not entertained by it all," Fitzgerald said. "They're going to have to answer to it."

The Coleman A. Young Municipal Center is home to governmental offices and a courthouse.

Police say all the damage was contained to first-floor windows and that no one was inside the first floor of the building at the time of the shooting.

Cleaning crews noticed the damage around 6 a.m. Friday.

"What stands out is the pure stupidity of it. They know exactly where they are at," Fitzgerald said. "It's not funny. It's not a game to us. We're going to find you, and we're going to hold you accountable."