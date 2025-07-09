Tudor Dixon says she will not run for Michigan governor, U.S. Senate in 2026

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon says she will not run for governor or U.S. Senate in the upcoming 2026 mid-term election.

The Republican commentator says she will turn her attention to supporting President Trump's policies, saying, "President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are saving America. From securing the border at rapid speed and removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities, to bringing manufacturing jobs home and lowering taxes, President Trump's America First policies are already having positive effects for Americans."

She added, "I will continue traveling our great state to support Trump policies and the candidates authentically embracing them. President Trump's drive to save our country and be the voice for working people is remarkable. I want to do my part to ensure his America First policies are cornerstones beyond 2028."

Dixon ran unsuccessfully against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2022 election. She was backed by Mr. Trump during her gubernatorial bid and has continued to stay involved in politics through her podcast.

Whitmer is finishing out her second and final term, leaving the seat open to a new governor. In recent months, several people have thrown their names into the gubernatorial race, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Congressman John James.

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters announced he was not going to seek another term. The U.S. seat is crucial in Michigan, which has not elected a Republican in decades. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers said he was running for Senate a second time in the 2026 midterm after running unsuccessfully against Sen. Elissa Slotkin in 2024. Other names in the Senate race include state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, Congresswoman Haley Stevens and former Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed.

