Watch CBS News
Politics

Tudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor's race

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican challenger Tudor Dixon released a statement Wednesday morning conceding to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

This comes after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second four-year term

Here is Dixon's full statement: 

"I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well.

 
"Michigan's future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy.

 
"Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families."

The latest results for the midterm elections can be found, here.  

Other 2022 midterm election news:

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term

Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

Why AP called Michigan governor's race for Gretchen Whitmer



First published on November 9, 2022 / 9:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.