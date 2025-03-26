UAW president applauds Trump administration for tariffs on foreign-made cars, says it ends "free trade disaster"

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain, who has been critical of President Trump in the past, says the 25% tariffs on foreign-made cars is a step to "end the free trade disaster."

Mr. Trump announced on Wednesday that he would impose tariffs on automobiles and light trucks imported into the United States. The tariffs, he said, would go into effect on April 2, and the U.S. would start collecting the duties the following day. Mr. Trump said he believes the new import duty could raise between $600 billion and $1 trillion in revenue over the next two years.

White House officials predicted roughly $100 billion in revenue.

"This will continue to spur growth like you haven't seen before," Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon. "We'll effectively be charging a 25% tariff. But if you build your car in the United States, there is no tariff."

Fain's response to tariffs on foreign-made cars

"We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working-class communities for decades. Ending the race to the bottom in the auto industry starts with fixing our broken trade deals, and the Trump administration has made history with today's actions." "But ending the race to the bottom also means securing union rights for autoworkers everywhere with a strong National Labor Relations Board, a decent retirement with Social Security benefits protected, healthcare for all workers including through Medicare and Medicaid, and dignity on and off the job. The UAW and the working class, in general, couldn't care less about party politics; working people expect leaders to work together to deliver results. The UAW has been clear: we will work with any politician, regardless of party, who is willing to reverse decades of working-class people going backwards in the most profitable times in our nation's history. These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the U.S."

Fain has been in conflict with automakers for allegedly attempting to move production out of the United States. Last year, the union filed federal unfair labor practice charges, accusing Stellantis of proposing to move production of the Dodge Durango out of the country.

Fain was critical of Mr. Trump during the 2024 election, even calling the now-president a "scab" during the Democratic National Convention and linking him to the closures of auto plants during his last term. However, he backed Mr. Trump earlier this month after he announced proposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada.

On Wednesday, the union said the tariffs could help bring back thousands of more automotive jobs across the U.S.

"The UAW has encouraged the Trump administration to take clear, aggressive action to bring back good, union auto jobs," the union said in a news release. "We are heartened by the significant measures they have announced today, and we urge the administration to take similar action to protect and reshore the heavy truck sector. Beyond tariffs, a continued, dramatic shift in our country's trade agreements and economic policies will be necessary to end the free trade disaster."

Lawmakers react to Trump's auto tariffs

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who recently spoke of tariffs and the auto industry on CBS' "Face the Nation," issued the following statement Mr. Trump's auto tariffs:

"Today's announcement appears to be a step toward on-shoring supply chains and bringing manufacturing back to our country. Tariffs, when applied strategically, are a valuable tool to support American manufacturing and competitiveness, and I will work with anyone to support these goals. We need to remember we must allow the auto companies and suppliers the time they need to adjust - production changes can't take place overnight. Our domestic auto industry relies on a closely integrated North American supply chain, which is why it's important this includes exceptions for USMCA-compliant imports. However, it is time to renegotiate USMCA."

Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens also issued a statement:

"The Michigan auto industry and our best-in-class workforce are the crown jewels of the Midwest industrial economy. We need smart trade policy that supports jobs in Michigan and tariffs are critical to how we compete globally with countries like China that don't play by the rules. Stronger protection for American-made cars and trucks is long overdue. I welcome that, but we need to fully understand the details. Over the next few days, I will do what I always do: listen to the people. I am eager to hear more from autoworkers, suppliers, and auto companies. I plan to continue to stand alongside Michiganders and the drivers of our economy while navigating this new trade policy. And I will keep pushing in the Congress to invest in innovative tech, our workforce, and manufacturing infrastructure, so we can win the mid-21st century and beyond."