Trump will once again hold his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Trump and Harris seek Arab American and Muslim votes in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the night before the 2024 election, mirroring his final rallies in the same city in the last two elections.

Trump, who is near the end of his third presidential campaign, will speak at 10:30 p.m. at the Van Andel Arena. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

On Friday, he visited Dearborn to appeal to Arab American voters before heading to Warren for a rally at Macomb Community College.

Metro Detroit is home to the nation's largest concentration of Arab Americans, and both Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are hoping to court voters, with many upset with the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. This could prove pivotal in Michigan, a state both parties see as a toss-up.

Meanwhile, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will also campaign in Michigan this weekend. Walz made stops on Friday in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City. Harris is expected to hold an event on Sunday before closing out her campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday.