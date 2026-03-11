Trump agrees to provide more federal funding for Michigan ice storm recovery

Additional federal funding will be available to assist Northern Lower Michigan communities with recovery after a disruptive ice storm that happened nearly a year ago.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's staff said she met with President Trump and other federal officials on Tuesday at the White House, with discussion topics that included a still-pending appeal for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

The ice storm on March 28-30, 2025, wreaked havoc on trees, power lines and communication systems, causing widespread power outages and infrastructure damage.

The State of Michigan declared an emergency on March 31, 2025, that included over a dozen counties and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. That issuance allowed the use of state resources such as the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division. The state legislature also exempted some of the school day makeup requirements for districts that had as much as two weeks off school because of the storm.

But the effort to get federal assistance for the recovery efforts has been a months-long ordeal.

President Trump did approve a federal disaster declaration on July 22 that authorized FEMA Public Assistance funding for emergency work and specific permanent repairs.

As the application went through FEMA, the agency denied some of the money requested, including funds meant to address damaged utility infrastructure. State officials then filed an appeal.

Whitmer was at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, during which she met with Mr. Trump and members of his administration.

"The governor gave an update on the deadly tornadoes that hit southwest Michigan on Friday. She also asked the president for an update on the state's appeal for FEMA funding to help northern Michigan residents, small businesses, and utilities recover from the historic ice storms last year," her office said. "The president agreed to deliver additional federal funding to help Michiganders with the cost of recovery efforts, and the governor is thankful for this extra assistance."

Michigan Republicans were also among those seeking help for the Northern Lower Michigan region.

"This is a massive win for the people of northern Michigan," said Michigan Rep. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord). "Michigan House Republicans have been working tirelessly to secure this victory, and today we can celebrate."

"I witnessed the devastation the ice storm brought firsthand," said Rep. Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan). "The damage more closely resembled a hurricane than a winter storm. I'm glad President Trump took matters into his own hands and secured this funding for our communities. Northern Michigan has been doing everything it can to recover for more than a year."

"I'm grateful to President Trump for approving these dollars. This support will mean so much to Northern Michigan families and businesses. We've been working with the Trump administration to secure these funds for months," said State Rep. Parker Fairbarn (R-Harbor Springs).