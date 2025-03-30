Power outages impacts over 100,000 northern Michigan residents during weekend storms

Hundreds of thousands of northern Michigan residents are dealing with power outages as weekend storms with freezing rain move through the region.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Great Lakes Energy's outage map is reporting over 132,000 people without power, Consumers Energy's map shows over 41,000 people are without service and Presque Isle Electric and Gas reports 31,000 of its customers are impacted.

Many of the outages were first reported on Saturday.

Consumer's Energy says teams are working around the clock to restore power and are ready to respond to possible outages with more storms expected Sunday evening.

Presque Isle Electric and Gas said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon that full restoration for its customers will take multiple days. The utility company in the post listed schools and churches that have warming shelters available for anyone in need.

In a social media post on X Sunday morning, the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, Michigan, reported ice accumulations ranging from half an inch to nearly one inch at their facility.

Police say emergency responders and utility providers are tending to downed power lines and trees across northern Michigan.

Officials are asking anyone in need of shelter or non-emergency to call 211 for local assistance, or 911 if there is an emergency.

