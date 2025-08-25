Michigan officials filing appeal for FEMA funds in response to March ice storm

The State of Michigan is receiving some – but not all – of the Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance it requested in the aftermath of the Northern Michigan ice storm that happened in late March.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release that she is appealing the federal disaster aid denials in response to the circumstances. The state is allowed to submit a formal appeal as part of the funding process, including any additional data or information that can support a request. That letter was submitted on Monday.

"We are working directly with our partners at FEMA to ensure the full impact of this storm is understood," said Colonel James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police, whose responsibilities include the state's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

The state's letter notes that the Northern Michigan region is part of the state's tourism industry, foresting and maple syrup production area. Whitmer also noted that many of the counties have greater than average populations of residents who are over 65 and, as a result, rely on retirement and/or Social Security income.

The ice storm wreaked havoc on trees, power lines and communication systems, causing widespread power outages and infrastructure damage. President Trump approved a federal disaster declaration July 22 that authorized FEMA Public Assistance funding for emergency work and specific permanent repairs in the region, which includes 13 counties and land that is under the jurisdiction of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

But as the application went through the FEMA process, the agency denied assistance in the following categories:

Permanent repairs to damaged utility infrastructure.

Individual assistance to help residents with housing and disaster-related losses.

Hazard mitigation projects to reduce future risk.

Whitmer's letter called out the denial of utility infrastructure funding as having "significant implications for smaller electricity companies, or rural electric cooperatives, which were among the hardest hit."

Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-Op, her office said, faced challenges that included 99% of its customers losing power and 19 of its 20 substations losing power. Restoration required a complete rebuild of its network and was the most substantial loss in the co-op's history. Great Lakes Energy, another co-op, faces over $155 million in estimated recovery and restoration costs.

"My top concern is that individuals are able to access relief since they have paid such an enormous price to get back to normal," said state Senator John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs). "I am also deeply troubled by the costs that our electrical co-ops have faced which total hundreds of millions of dollars. While we are all grateful for the federal support that has been approved, I very much support Governor Whitmer's efforts to appeal the decision by the federal government to deny individual assistance and help to our utilities, who otherwise will have no choice but to pass those costs on to residents."

A page for announcements and resources has been set up on the Federal Emergency Management Agency page under the title "Michigan Severe Winter Storm."

The State of Michigan has compiled its announcements and resources on the 2025 Northern Michigan ice storm page.

The above video originally aired July 23.