Trump approves $50 million in federal funding for Michigan ice storm recovery

President Trump has approved $50 million in federal funds for Michigan to support repairs and recovery from the March ice storm in northern Michigan.

Mr. Trump announced the funding on Tuesday on his Truth Social page.

"I just spoke with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to let her know I am approving $50 Million Dollars for the wonderful State of Michigan for Public Assistance to help them recover from the terrible Winter Storms they endured. It was my Honor to do so," Mr. Trump said in a post.

"Great news for Northern Michigan!" Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall said in response to the federal funding approval.

The March 28-30 ice storm caused so much damage to trees, roads, utility poles and infrastructure that the State of Michigan quickly listed several counties in a state emergency declaration. Some schools did not have classes for two weeks.

The state officials' pitch for federal help included at least one in-person meeting among Hall, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mr. Trump on the matter.

"I'm glad to have received word from President Trump committing federal funds to help Northern Michigan communities impacted by the historic ice storm damage earlier this year. We have more details to gather, but I'm grateful for this response to my requests of the White House," Whitmer said on a social media post Tuesday.

"This has been one of our top priorities at the Capitol, and President Trump was very concerned when Gov. Whitmer and I spoke to him about the terrible damage at the White House this spring," Hall added. "People up there are struggling, and our northern communities are running out of emergency resources. When we need help, President Trump delivers. This is a very important lifeline and one more big help for Michigan in a year full of big wins working together."

Hall pointed to the Michigan announcement in a series of social media posts from the White House's Rapid Response 47 team.

That series of announcements from the White House also included approvals of federal funding for:

Flooding and tornado damage in Indiana.

Tornado and flooding damage in West Virginia.

Severe weather in Kentucky.

A page for announcements and resources has been set up on the Federal Emergency Management Agency page under the title "Michigan Severe Winter Storm."

The State of Michigan has compiled its announcements and resources on the 2025 Northern Michigan ice storm page.