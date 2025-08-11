Tropical Storm Erin likely to become first Atlantic season's first hurricane

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Erin, which formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, is expected to become the Atlantic's first hurricane of the season.

The storm formed just west of the Cabo Verde islands, off the western coast of Africa, and was moving west, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Early models showed that the storm was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it nears the Caribbean islands toward the end of the week. It doesn't pose an immediate threat to the U.S., but there is uncertainty about its longer-term path.

Maps show Tropical Storm Erin's projected path

As of 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the center of Erin was about 1,400 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands in the West Indies, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and moving westward at about 20 mph, according to the hurricane center.

"On the forecast track," the hurricane center said early Wednesday, "the center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend."

The center added that "gradual strengthening is forecast to begin today, and Erin will likely become a hurricane by late Thursday or early Friday."

A map shows the projected path of Tropical Storm Erin as of Aug. 13, 2025. CBS News

Drone video footage posted to social media showed the aftermath of flooding from the storm in Cabo Verde, a group of islands about 385 miles off the African coast. Local media reported at least eight people were killed, and officials declared a state of emergency as crews dealt with the damage.

There's uncertainty about where Erin goes after this week, but most models show the storm pivoting to the northwest and north, CBS News Miami meteorologist Shane Hinton reported.

A "spaghetti" map shows a range of potential paths for Tropical Storm Erin as of Aug. 12, 2025. CBS News

The new activity in the Atlantic comes as parts of South Florida, home to two of the largest school districts in the U.S., are starting a new school year. Classes in Broward County began Monday, and students in neighboring Miami-Dade County are set to go back to school later in the week.

Erin is the fifth named storm to develop during the Atlantic hurricane season, which started just over two months ago. Last week, Tropical Storm Dexter formed in the western Atlantic but didn't pose a threat to land. In early July, Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall on the Carolina coast, bringing deadly flooding to the region.

The Atlantic hurricane season started in June and runs through November, with its peak months being August, September and October.

A graph from Aug. 11, 2025, shows when tropical cyclones have been active in the Atlantic Ocean from 1851 to 2018. CBS News

The Pacific Ocean has already seen six hurricanes this year, including Henriette, which weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday and was not expected to hit land.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, predicted an above-normal season for the Atlantic basin this year, with an expected number of named storms between 13 and 18, five to nine of which could become hurricanes.

A tropical cyclone becomes a tropical storm when its maximum sustained wind speeds reach at least 39 mph. Hurricanes are more powerful with sustained winds of at least 74 mph. Hurricanes are rated on a scale ranging from Category 1 to Category 5, which is the most severe rating. A storm is considered to be a major hurricane when it reaches Category 3 strength with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

