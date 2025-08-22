Traverse City Walmart stabbing suspect found not competent to stand trial

A 42-year-old Michigan man accused of carrying out a knife attack at a Traverse City Walmart has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Michigan, appeared via Zoom Friday for his competency hearing. Gille is charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He's pleaded not guilty.

Gille is accused of using a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to attack five men and six women, including one store employee, on July 26.

The 42-year-old has a history of mental illness and a criminal background that includes assault and malicious destruction of property.

A judge ruled Friday that Gille is not competent to stand trial due to his inability to assist his attorney in a logical way. The judge referred Gille for further treatment and to regain competency to stand trial.

Gille will remain held at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline.

A doctor who has been working with Gille testified Friday that Gille had repeatedly told him and the directors of the forensic center that he feels that the forensic center is a death camp or a concentration camp.

The doctor said Gille reportedly believes that treatment providers are attempting to harm or kill him.