Watch CBS News
Crime

Traverse City Walmart stabbing suspect found not competent to stand trial

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan Walmart stabbing suspect declared mentally unfit for trial
Michigan Walmart stabbing suspect declared mentally unfit for trial 00:25

A 42-year-old Michigan man accused of carrying out a knife attack at a Traverse City Walmart has been found incompetent to stand trial. 

Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Michigan, appeared via Zoom Friday for his competency hearing. Gille is charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He's pleaded not guilty.

Gille is accused of using a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to attack five men and six women, including one store employee, on July 26. 

The 42-year-old has a history of mental illness and a criminal background that includes assault and malicious destruction of property. 

A judge ruled Friday that Gille is not competent to stand trial due to his inability to assist his attorney in a logical way. The judge referred Gille for further treatment and to regain competency to stand trial. 

Gille will remain held at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline. 

A doctor who has been working with Gille testified Friday that Gille had repeatedly told him and the directors of the forensic center that he feels that the forensic center is a death camp or a concentration camp. 

The doctor said Gille reportedly believes that treatment providers are attempting to harm or kill him. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue