Conditions of 11 stabbed at Michigan Walmart improving: "We've seen encouraging signs of recovery"

The conditions of the 11 people who were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, are steadily improving, medical officials said Sunday morning.

As of 9 a.m., four people are in serious condition and seven are in fair condition, according to Munson Healthcare. On Saturday night, five were in serious condition and six were critical.

"Over the past 12 hours, we've seen encouraging signs of recovery from our patients," the northern Michigan-based company said in a written statement. "Our dedicated team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians, and support staff remain focused on providing a healing environment for all those affected by this tragic incident."

The company added that it's working to provide emotional support for Walmart employees impacted by the attack.

According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, a 42-year-old man entered the Walmart around 4:43 p.m. on Saturday and used a folding knife to stab five males and six females. The ages of the people injured are unknown.

A sheriff's deputy was at the store "within minutes" and took the man into custody. People at the store assisted law enforcement in apprehending the man, according to the sheriff's office.

The FBI is assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

"Violence like this is unacceptable," Joe Pennington, a Walmart spokesperson, told CBS News in a statement on Saturday. "Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders."

The sheriff's office and officials with Munson Healthcare are planning to provide an update on the incident at 2 p.m.