Traverse City Walmart stabbing suspect facing terrorism and assault charges, pleads not guilty

A 42-year-old Michigan man accused of carrying out a knife attack at a Traverse City Walmart has been charged with terrorism following the attack that injured 11 people over the weekend.

Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Michigan, was also charged with 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned on Monday in the 86th District Court, appearing via Zoom from Grand Traverse County jail, and he pleaded not guilty.

Gille is accused of using a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to attack five men and six women, including one store employee, late Saturday afternoon. The victims' ages range from 21 to 84 years old.

When the judge asked Gille how to pronounce his name on Monday, he said, "I don't want to talk to you." He later told the judge that he doesn't currently have a mailing address.

Gille has a history of mental illness and a criminal background that include assault and malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. The prosecutor said Sunday that the terrorism charge is due the knife attack's impact on the community of about 16,000 people along Lake Michigan.

"It's something that is done not to individual people, not to those individual victims — obviously they are most affected — but it is, we believe, in some ways done to affect the entire community, to put fear in the entire community and to change how maybe we operate on a daily basis," Moeggenberg said, according to the Associated Press.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea on Sunday said law enforcement was notified of the attack around 4:43 p.m. Saturday, and sheriff's deputies arrived at the store around two minutes later.

"At the time of the deputy's arrival, multiple citizens, including one who was armed with a pistol, were confronting the male suspect in the parking lot and preventing him from harming further people and leaving," Shea said. "The deputy took the suspect into custody without further incident."

Authorities are still working to determine the motive behind the stabbing attack.

"As far as a motive, that's yet to be determined," Shea said. "Our detectives, with assistance from the FBI, interviewed him at length, and that will be part of the investigation as it moves forward."

The victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The conditions of those stabbed are improving, according to Munson Healthcare officials, and Dr. Tom Schirmerhorn, chief medical officer of Munson Medical Center, said all victims are expected to survive.

As of Monday afternoon, one patient remains in serious condition, five are in fair condition, two are in good condition, two others have been treated and transferred and one patient has been treated and released.

Free mental health counseling is available for victims and community members at the Northwestern Michigan College Innovation Center in Traverse City, Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available by calling 833-295-0616.